Karachi: Ms. Qurrat Ul Ain, Acting President FPCCI, has condemned, in strongest possible terms, the horrific and dreadful bomb blast at the railway station in Quetta – which took 26 precious lives and seriously injured at least 62; of which many are in critical condition. Many of the injured have been permanently disabled; and, they will not be able to work again, she added.

Ms. Ain maintained that all these families will have to live with this trauma forever and their future is uncertain economically. The federal and provincial governments must provide these families with the best possible medical facilities; financial compensation and a continuing support mechanism to their families to cope with the vacuum of losing their loved ones.

Ms. Qurrat Ul Ain, Acting President FPCCI, stressed that these kinds of terrorist attacks on civil and innocent lives at public places create panic among the masses; erode confidence of domestic & international investors; halt business & commercial activities; create detriments for domestic & international tourists and result in measurable loss of employment, revenue & GDP of the city.

Ms. Qurrat Ul Ain reiterated FPCCI’s stance that Balochistan needs special attention of the government vis-à-vis industrialization; waivers in taxes & duties; setting up, incentivization & operationalization of special economic zones (SEZs); establishing Bank of Balochistan on the lines of other provinces and maintenance of law & order – which is an absolute necessity for economic activities to flourish and attract investors.

Mr. Nasir Khan, VP FPCCI, explained that in order to protect the youth of Balochistan from falling into the hands of outlaws, Pakistan needs to bring them out of poverty by their empowerment through education & skill development; providing them employment opportunities; emancipation from poverty and making them stakeholders in the economic development.

Mr. Nasir Khan, VP FPCCI, highlighted the need for a major marketing and PR campaign for Balochistan to attract domestic and foreign direct investment (FDI) into Balochistan through assuring the investors and entrepreneurs full safety and security; coupled with concrete plans to avoid any such acts of terrorism at any cost.