SUKKUR, Jan 20 (INP): A brazen gun attack on Monday targeted former PPP MPA and MNA Mir Ghalib Khan Domki's vehicle in Shikarpur, leaving two guards dead and four others, including Domki, his wife and grandson, injured. The incident occurred at Faizo Larro near Mirzapur Police picket of Khanpur Police Station on Sunday night where robbers opened fire on the vehicle after the driver refused to stop. According to SSP Shikarpur Shahzaib Chachar, the police have sealed all exit and entrance routes to apprehend the culprits. In a surprising twist, the SSP revealed that the guards' retaliatory firing killed Nadir Mirani, a most-wanted criminal with a Rs1 million bounty on his head. Domki's nephew, Zain-ul-Abideen, confirmed that his uncle's condition is stable, while two guards lost their lives and two others were injured. Domki himself reported that 15-20 armed men attacked their vehicle, attempting to loot him. The police have shifted the deceased guards to Khanpur Taluka Hospital, while the injured are receiving treatment at Sukkur hospital. The investigation is ongoing, with the police working to apprehend the remaining culprits.