Karachi (January 24, 2025) – Former President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel (BMP), Nasir Hayat Mago, stated that the current ruling group in the Federation has failed to resolve the issues faced by the business community. He highlighted that incompetent office-bearers had dismantled the policy board we had established in the Federation House, and the 24-story building approval obtained from the PPP leadership had been halted by the current officials. He added that the Research and Development Department had also been shut down.

Speaking at a gathering in honor of BMP Chairman Anjum Nisar and other leaders at a local hotel, Mago mentioned that the Federation’s members had filed numerous complaints, stating that the current president, Atif Ikram, often does not sit in the office for months and is mostly abroad, leaving business community issues unresolved. He added that the Federation’s office-bearers are only concerned with customs-related matters handled at the Karachi headquarters. Many allegations have surfaced regarding bribery being collected for the Customs House. Moreover, he claimed that the ruling group of the Federation’s head office had sidelined the UB Group leaders.

BMP Chairman Anjum Nisar, in his address, emphasized that despite having served as a federal and provincial minister, and exerting pressure on voters and canceling the licenses of numerous associations supporting us, the current leadership has failed to address the business community’s issues. He pledged that in the upcoming elections, they would secure a decisive victory and compel the current office-bearers to head towards the sea.

Khawaja Shahzaib Akram stated that after 22 years, their leadership’s success in Lahore Chamber had brought a revolution, and they were optimistic about further strengthening their position in the upcoming FPCCI elections.

Abdul Rahim Jano stressed the importance of active participation in the elections and mentioned that they had fully supported Anjum Nisar, setting aside all personal interests, and would continue to fight in the upcoming elections without worrying about the outcome.

The event was also attended by former FPCCI Vice President Hanif Lakhani, Rafiq Suleman, Haji Ghani Usman, Javed Jilani, Suleman Chawla, Amjad Rafi, and other business leaders.