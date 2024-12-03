Karachi : Faysal Funds is thrilled to announce an extraordinary achievement at the 9th International Finance and Financial Services Awards (IFFSA) ceremony held recently in Sri Lanka. In the event Faysal Funds was honored with two prestigious awards: the Silver Award for Asset Management Company of the Year and the Gold Award for Digital Product/Fintech Offering of the Year.

The Silver Award for Asset Management Company of the Year is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in asset management and investment services. This

recognition reflects our dedication to empowering investors and guiding them toward their

financial goals with integrity and expertise. At Faysal Funds, we believe that each investment is a steppingstone to achieving dreams, and we are honored to be recognized for our role in this journey.Additionally, the Gold Award for Digital Product/Fintech Offering of the Year celebrates our innovative spirit and commitment to providing cutting-edge financial solutions. In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, Faysal Funds has consistently pushed the boundaries of what’s possible, leveraging technology to enhance our product offerings and deliver exceptional value to our clients. This accolade reaffirms our position as a pioneer in the fintech space, dedicated to

simplifying and enriching the investment experience through innovation. “We are incredibly proud to receive these awards, which recognize the hard work and passion of our entire team,” said Nadir Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, at Faysal Funds. “These achievements strengthen our belief in our vision to revolutionize the Shariah-compliant financial landscape, ensuring that our clients are not just part of the conversation but leaders in their

investment journeys.”As we celebrate this momentous occasion, Faysal Funds remains unwavering in its mission to provide exceptional asset management services and innovative fintech solutions. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our clients, partners, and stakeholders for their trust and support, which

have been instrumental in this achievement.