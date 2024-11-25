Shanaya Vawda, the young daughter of former federal minister Faisal Vawda, clinched the bronze medal in the breaststroke category at the Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship 2024. At just seven years old, Shanaya impressed with her exceptional performance, showcasing her determination and skill. Despite her age, her dedication and commitment to the sport have been remarkable.

Shanaya’s victory highlights her potential in swimming, as she continues to train diligently every day, enhancing her technique and stamina. Her performance at such a young age has already marked her as one to watch in the future of competitive swimming.

According to a report by Samaa News, Shanaya’s consistent efforts in the pool have set her apart from her peers. She has been pushing herself to improve and has shown immense discipline in her practice sessions, which have now borne fruit in this prestigious competition.

Her father, Faisal Vawda, who has been involved in public service and politics for years, has always been a strong supporter of his daughter’s athletic journey. Shanaya’s success is a testament to the hard work and dedication that both she and her family have invested in nurturing her talent.

Faisal Vawda is a prominent Pakistani politician who served as the Federal Minister for Water Resources from October 2018 to March 2021. He was a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan from August 2018 until March 2021, representing the constituency NA-249 (Karachi West-II).

During the 2018 general elections, he secured a significant win with 35,344 votes, defeating Shahbaz Sharif. In 2021, Vawda was elected as a senator from Sindh after the Senate Elections, but his political career faced a setback when he was disqualified for holding dual nationality in February 2022.