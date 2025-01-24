Karachi: – The Hashmanis Group of Hospitals is set to host the 7th edition of the highly anticipated Pioneering Innovations in Ophthalmology (PIO) conference, a premier platform bringing together renowned ophthalmologists from around the world on Sunday 26th January. This year’s event, scheduled to take place in Karachi, will focus on groundbreaking “Advancements in Retina & Diagnostics,” providing an unparalleled opportunity for ophthalmic professionals to explore the latest trends and innovations in the field.

Led by the legendary Dr. Sharif Hashmani, this year’s conference will host speakers from USA, Saudi Arabia, Peru, Colombia, Brazil, Tunisia and the UAE. With an impressive lineup of internationally acclaimed speakers such as Dr. Mohammad Al Hazzazi, Dr. Hugo Hernan Ocampo D., and Dr. Tamer H. Mahmoud the conference promises insightful discussions, hands-on workshops, and thought-provoking case studies. Topics on the agenda include Diabetic Tractional Retinal Detachment, Methotrexate in Complicated PVR Cases, and Innovations in Endophthalmitis Management.

The conference aims to bridge the knowledge gap between experienced and young ophthalmologists, offering a dynamic environment where participants can interact with medical experts and gain valuable insights. Attendees will also witness the prestigious Gold Medal Distribution Ceremony, recognizing the outstanding contributions of distinguished professionals in the field of ophthalmology.