Fireworks

Get ready, Pakistanis! Dubai is gearing up to celebrate Eid Al Etihad 53 with dazzling fireworks lighting up the skies from December 1 to 3, 2024:

• December 1: Kick off the festivities with a breathtaking fireworks show at Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR starting at 8 PM.

• December 2: Head to Hatta for a stunning display by the iconic Hatta sign at 8 PM, or catch the vibrant show at Dubai Festival City Mall at 9:10 PM.

• December 3: Wrap up the celebrations with a magical display at the historic Al Seef neighborhood at 9 PM.

Make it a night to remember. Enjoy unbeatable views from top dining spots, explore exciting special offers, and soak in the festive vibes at these iconic locations. Don’t miss this spectacular celebration.

Concerts and Shows Get ready for a night of Bollywood magic. On December 7, 2024, Studio A at Dubai Harbour will host a star-studded live show featuring Salman Khan and an incredible lineup of stars. Joining him are Tamannaah Bhatia, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Sonakshi Sinha, dance legend Prabhu Deva, and comedian Sunil Grover for an unforgettable four-hour spectacle packed with electrifying performances. Salman Khan, one of India’s biggest movie icons, will lead the show and light up the stage. Don’t miss this epic night of entertainment.

Prepare for a night of music and magic as Coke Studio Live takes over Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on December 8, 2024, marking the grand finale of the 321 Festival. This is more than just a concert—it’s a celebration of the very heart and soul of Pakistani culture. Curated by Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan (Xulfi), the creative force behind the iconic global music platform that proudly began its journey in Pakistan back in 2008, this event promises an unforgettable experience for every Pakistani. From the infectious beats of Kaifi Khalil’s viral Balochi sensation Kana Yaari to the heartfelt melodies of Abdul Hannan’s O Yaara, and the electrifying energy of Umair Butt and Gharvi Group’s smash hit Blockbuster, the lineup showcases the best of Pakistan’s diverse music heritage. Whether the diaspora is reconnecting with their roots or Pakistanis visiting Dubai and sharing the magic of local music with friends, this is a must-attend for anyone who takes pride in our vibrant culture and rich musical legacy.

Gear up for a night of Latin flair with Ricky Martin at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on December 14, 2024. As part of his global tour, the iconic pop star will deliver an unforgettable performance, packed with hits like Livin’ La Vida Loca, Maria, Vente Pa’ Ca, and fresh tracks from his latest album. This exciting show is part of the Dubai Shopping Festival, so don’t miss out on the energy, the music, and Ricky’s legendary charisma. Book your tickets now.

Are you ready for a Bollywood musical extravaganza? Join Sonu Nigam and Asha Bhosle on December 29, 2024 at Coca-Cola Arena, as they come together for the first time in Dubai. Experience a nostalgic journey with timeless classics like Dum Maro Dum, Chura Liya Hai Tumne, and In Aankhon Ki Masti as Bhosle, one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, graces the stage. Joining her is Sonu Nigam, the ‘Voice of Bollywood’, whose soulful hits like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, and Suraj Hua Maddham have made him a legend. The concert will also feature a special performance by Zanai Bhosle, Asha’s granddaughter. Don’t miss this unforgettable night.

Kid-Friendly Events

Mark your calendars for CoComelon LIVE: Sing-A-Long at Coca-Cola Arena on December 20 and 21, 2024. Join Ms. Appleberry, the upbeat preschool teacher, as she leads JJ and his friends on a fun-filled musical journey through the Melon Patch, teaching kids important life lessons along the way. Sing, dance, and groove to beloved songs like “If You’re Happy and You Know It,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Animal Dance,” “Head Shoulders Knees and Toes,” “Freeze Dance,” and more. It’s an interactive experience that will keep the little ones entertained.

Catch the magic of The Nutcracker at Dubai Opera from December 19-22, 2024 brought to life by Astana Opera’s ballet and orchestra, directed by the legendary Yuri Grigorovich. With stunning choreography, beautiful costumes, and an unforgettable soundtrack, this festive performance is one you won’t want to miss. The story follows Clara, a young girl who receives a mysterious nutcracker doll. When midnight strikes, the nutcracker comes to life, and together they battle the fearsome Rat King. Get your tickets now for this holiday classic.

This winter, head to Ski Dubai’s Winter Wonderland, from December 1 to 25, 2024, for a festive escape in sub-zero temps! Kids can meet Santa, snap a pic, and even get a surprise gift from his elves. Want more fun? The Snow Fun & Meet Santa package for four adds access to Snow Park rides like Zorb Ball, Bobsled, and Tubing Run. For the ultimate experience, enjoy breakfast with Santa at North 28 and dig into some holiday dishes.