Karachi: Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan, Jamal Bakar Abdula, has invited Pakistani investors and

industrialists to explore Ethiopia as a strategic gateway for expanding into African markets. Addressing a

session organized by the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he highlighted Ethiopia’s

remarkable 8.1% GDP growth in 2022 and its potential as a business hub. He emphasized that Ethiopia’s

import-driven economy offers numerous opportunities, including tax exemptions, access to renewable

energy at an exceptionally low cost of 0.003 cents per unit, and e-visa facilities for Pakistani

entrepreneurs.

KATI President Junaid Naqi, Senior Vice President Ijaz Ahmed Sheikh, Vice President Tariq Hussain,

Standing Committee Chairman Rashid Siddiqui, Honorary Consul General of Ethiopia Ibrahim Tawab and

other members were also present at the event.

Ambassador Abdula noted Ethiopia’s strategic influence as a founding member of the African Union and

the first signatory of the African Free Trade Agreement. He also underscored Ethiopia's secure

environment and its infrastructure to support trade expansion across Africa, which boasts a population

of 1.4 billion. Pakistani industrialists were encouraged to establish operations in Ethiopia to export

products globally and serve the local market.

The ambassador announced an invitation for KATI’s trade delegation to Ethiopia to explore business

prospects, assuring full government support. He praised KATI's consistent engagement over the past

two years, which has helped strengthen bilateral trade.

KATI President Junaid Naqi highlighted the immense trade opportunities between Pakistan and Ethiopia

but acknowledged barriers like restrictive visa policies and limited banking channels, which hinder

access to Africa's $3 trillion economy. He confirmed KATI's commitment to participate in the 2025

Ethiopia World Expo, aiming to showcase Pakistani products such as textiles, pharmaceuticals,

processed foods, and rice. He also stressed the need for more frequent trade delegations and

exhibitions to bridge trade gaps.

Honorary Consul General of Ethiopia, Ibrahim Tawab, spoke about Ethiopia’s trade-friendly

environment, highlighting duty-free zones, cheap electricity, and tax exemptions that can benefit

Pakistani exporters. He encouraged businesses to leverage these opportunities to reach African markets.

Standing Committee Chairman Rashid Siddiqui emphasized Pakistan’s unique export portfolio, including

mangoes, leather goods, and textiles, and advocated for single-country exhibitions to boost awareness

of trade potential between the two nations.

Senior Vice President Ijaz Ahmed Sheikh and Vice President Syed Tariq Hussain also addressed and

expressed optimism about enhancing bilateral trade. On this occasion, the Ambassador of Ethiopia,

Jamal Bakar Abdula, celebrated World Children's Day at KATI Community Park, where saplings were also

planted.