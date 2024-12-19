Karachi, December 19, 2024: Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has officially launched its new Travel Store in Karachi, making it the airline’s first experiential retail concept to be rolled out in West Asia.

Located in the prestigious Sky Tower, Karachi, on Abdul Sattar Edhi Avenue in Clifton, the 183-square-meter store offers immersive experiences grounded in technology, and best-in-class support from dedicated teams on the ground.

The store was officially inaugurated by Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, Emirates’ Senior Vice President for Commercial Operations, West Asia and Indian Ocean, in the presence of His Excellency Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan. His Excellency Bakheet Ateeq Al-Rumaithi, Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Karachi was also present at the event, reinforcing the strong ties between the UAE and Pakistan. In attendance were Emirates’ VP for Pakistan, Mohammed Al Nahari Alhashmi and other team members, and members of the media.

Highlighting the significance of Emirates’ first experiential store in Karachi, Essa Sulaiman Ahmad said: “The Emirates Travel Store is a place where travellers can discover all of our incredible products and services, and we’re proud to bring our immersive experiences to Karachi. This innovative retail concept reflects Emirates’ dedication to enhancing every aspect of the customer journey, offering them a unique glimpse of the Emirates experience and more, and all of the exciting destinations on offer. This is coupled with personalised service and exceptional support from our teams.

“Karachi was one of Emirates’ first destinations when we launched our operations back in 1985 and choosing this location for our very first Emirates Travel Store in West Asia is testament to our commitment to Pakistan, which we serve with five gateways,” continued Ahmad.

Personalised travel experiences

The Emirates Travel Store allows customers to learn more about the latest inflight products available onboard its aircraft as well as destinations in the airline’s network. Trained staff are readily available to provide personalized assistance, helping customers plan their trips, book tickets, and manage travel preferences with ease.

Additionally, the store features self-service kiosks, a selfie mirror that allows customers to take selfies against different backdrops featuring popular Emirates destinations and a curated selection of exclusive Emirates-branded merchandise and travel accessories, making it a one-stop shop for travelers seeking both inspiration and convenience.

The dedicated customer service counters and kiosks will help customers with flight reservations and ticketing for Emirates flights and Emirates Holidays, and with general Emirates and Skywards loyalty programme enquiries. Experienced travel consultants will also be on hand to help provide tailored travel advice to customers.

Emirates has a longstanding history in Pakistan, having connected the country to the world through its extensive network for over three decades. With its new experiential travel store, the airline continues to set benchmarks for service excellence and customer engagement in the West Asia region.