KARACHI, Jan 1st, 2025 — A high-level delegation from the Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP), led by Mehmood Arshad, Board Member and Chairman of the EFP Economic Council, visited the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad to discuss trade development initiatives. The delegation, which also included Syed Hasnain Mazhar, Board Member EFP, and Muhammad Ahmed & Shaban Khalid, Members of the EFP Economic Council, was warmly received by H.E Dr. Irfan Neziroglu, the Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, and key embassy officials, including Enes Malik CETIN, the Commercial Counsellor, and Ali Omer, the Financial Affairs Counsellor.

During the meeting, both sides expressed a strong interest in collaborating to boost bilateral trade. Ambassador Neziroglu and his team showed great enthusiasm for the EFP’s proposals, particularly regarding potential joint trade promotion activities between Pakistan and Türkiye. The embassy officials were impressed by the EFP’s innovative strategies and expressed a readiness to move forward as soon as possible.

As a next step, the EFP Economic Council plans to present its research findings and recommendations for trade enhancement initiatives during a meeting scheduled for this coming Monday. The Turkish Embassy team will join this session remotely via Zoom to further discuss and refine the proposed initiatives.

This meeting marks a key milestone in efforts to strengthen the economic ties between Pakistan and Türkiye. With both the EFP and the Turkish Embassy working closely together, this collaboration is expected to pave the way for significant developments in trade relations in the near future.