RAWALPINDI – The Armed Forces of Pakistan have given their formal reaction on the decision of the Special Court awarding death sentence to former President Pervez Musharraf.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations today (Tuesday), the decision given by the Special Court about Pervez Musharraf has been received with lot of pain and anguish by rank and file of Pakistan Armed Forces.

It said an ex-army Chief, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over forty-years, fought wars for the defence of the country, can surely never be a traitor.

The statement said due legal process seems to have been ignored, including constitution of special court, denial of fundamental right of self-defence, undertaking individual specific proceedings and concluding the case in haste.



