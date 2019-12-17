PAKISTAN

Due legal process ignored in judgment against Pervez Musharraf : ISPR

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

RAWALPINDI – The Armed Forces of Pakistan have given their formal reaction on the decision of the Special Court awarding death sentence to former President Pervez Musharraf.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations today (Tuesday), the decision given by the Special Court about Pervez Musharraf has been received with lot of pain and anguish by rank and file of Pakistan Armed Forces.

It said an ex-army Chief, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over forty-years, fought wars for the defence of the country, can surely never be a traitor.

The statement said due legal process seems to have been ignored, including constitution of special court, denial of fundamental right of self-defence, undertaking individual specific proceedings and concluding the case in haste.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles
PAKISTAN

Month-long pre-Hajj flight operation to commence from July 4

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

A month-long pre-Hajj flight operation will commence from 4th of next month. An official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs said the details of flight schedule have already been uploaded on the ministry’s website. He said the intending pilgrims are also being informed about relevant details through SMS and intimation letters. Government pilgrims would go […]
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

PEMRA urges media houses to exhibit sobriety while covering general elections

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

LAHORE – Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has asked all media houses to exhibit sobriety while covering general elections 2018. In an advisory issued on Monday, PEMRA said all the licensees are obliged to follow the code of conduct for political parties, contesting candidates, election and polling agents and code of conduct of media […]
PAKISTAN

COAS, Azerbaijan State Border Service Chief discuss regional Peace & Stability

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Rawalpindi: Chief of State Border Service of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. According to ISPR, matters of mutual and professional interest, including regional peace and stability, were discussed during the meeting. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s professionalism and achievements in […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.