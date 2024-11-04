BY : Mansoor Moiz,Student of Al Jamea Tus Saifiyah.

Karachi : Former President Donald Trump made news at a recent campaign rally byappearing as a garbage guy. This provocative act was meant to attack the Biden administration's management of public services and economic difficulties. This costume choice entrapped Trump's populist ideology, which appeals to many voters who are disheartened with political elites, and acted as a striking metaphor for his description of the present administration as ineffectual. Trump's larger tactic of energizing his followers with unforgettable imagery is consistent with this theatrical performance. He continues to dominate Republican primary voters, according to recent polls, demonstrating his capacity to rally support using unorthodox means. The question of who will win is still complicated as the elections draw near. Even though Trump has a devoted following, Biden benefits by being in office, which gives him access to existing political networks and the chance to highlight his legislative accomplishments. The outcome of the election will be greatly influenced by the participation of voters in crucial battleground states. Beyond its boundaries, the U.S. elections have an impact, especially on nations like Pakistan. The political environment in Washington has an impact on U.S.-Pakistan relations, and a Trump win might result in a more transactional foreign policy that prioritizes security concerns over human rights and democratic government. A Biden victory, on the other hand, might encourage ongoing diplomatic contact, advancing financial aid and security collaboration. Some.