Just hours after the announcement of the divorce between Indian musician AR Rahman and his wife Saira, Mohini Dey, the bassist of the musician has also confirmed her separation from composer Mark Hartsuch.

The development has sparked rumours of alleged involvement between Rahman and Mohini.

Mohini and Hartsuch shared the news with their followers, explaining that the separation was a mutual decision. They stated that although their personal relationship has ended, their professional collaboration will continue. The couple has worked together on multiple projects, including their joint music venture, MaMoGi, and they assured fans that they remain committed to their work.

“Mark and I have separated with mutual understanding,” Mohini wrote. “While we continue to be great friends, we realised that we wanted different things in life, and separation was the best course of action. We kindly ask for your respect and understanding at this time.”