November 14, 2024 – PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, reveals thrilling new enhancements in its Version 3.5 Update. Available until January 7th, players can prepare to brave the cold, conquer the Frostborne Dragon, and uncover hidden treasures as they explore the vast landscapes of the new Icemire Frontier. Discover icy new updates to Home Mode, World of Wonder enhancements, new legendary items in Cycle 7 Season 21, alongside a new enemy, collectibles and improvements in Metro Royale.

Icemire Frontier brings a unique, chilling challenge across the Erangel, Livik, and Vikendi maps in the Version 3.5 Update. Journey to Frostheim for intense battles in Chieftain’s Stronghold or venture into the Beast-Taming Grounds. In the Magic Crystal Mines, players can also discover hidden rewards, and unlock Magic Crystal Crates that contain game-changing supplies.

For those who seek a challenge, the Dragon’s Lair, available only in Erangel, offers an exciting opportunity to face off against the ferocious Frostborne Dragon. With the help of an Ice Portal key, up to three teams of players can enter the Lair in the hopes of defeating the Frostborne Dragon and unlocking the special treasure vault. Being knocked down in the Dragon’s Lair does not count as an elimination, providing players with the opportunity to bounce back, secure the loot, and emerge victorious.

Icemire Frontier also introduces several unique items, including the Frostsoul Spear, which allows players to teleport and create slowing ice fields, and the Frostsoul Warhammer, a melee weapon which generates defensive ice walls. Players can experience two new mounts; the Mammoth, a large mount capable of carrying up to four players with exposed weak points for strategic targeting, and the Sabertooth Tiger, a nimble two-player mount that supports mounted firing, drifting, and jumping – perfect for high-speed escapes or chases.

The Version 3.5 Update also introduces an array of exciting classic mode updates and enhancements. In Erangel’s Spawn Island, a vibrant Dance Stage invites players to engage in a Victory Dance while waiting for matches to begin. Players can also enjoy the permanent addition of horses, two-person mounts capable of traversing complex terrains, swimming, jumping, and engaging in mounted combat, to classic mode across multiple maps, whilst tactical options are expanded with the introduction of the M79 Smoke Grenade Launcher. In celebration of the upcoming PMGC 2024, special PMGC Photo Spots have also been added in both Erangel and Livik, offering players a chance to capture memorable moments. Several classic gameplay elements have also been transformed with a PMGC theme in anticipation of the upcoming 2024 event.

A host of features and enhancements arrive in World of Wonder with the Version 3.5 Update. Breakable walls open up fresh tactical advantages in 1v1 matches, whilst the new Multiplayer Arena mode map Destructible Town features destructible walls, buildings, and structures, turning the town into an ever-shifting battlefield where players can reshape their surroundings mid-fight. Elsewhere, The Dorm Sniper Battle map offers thrilling sniper duels between breakable buildings, challenging teams to leverage breakable cover and adapt quickly for the chance to secure victory. A new Trending Tab showcases lesser-known creations, and the Smart Generator: Buildings feature enables players to quickly create warehouses and residential buildings with ease, whilst new tutorial stages provide guidance for World of Wonder newcomers.The update also introduces themed mounts and vehicles – the Sabertooth Tiger, Mammoth, and Fighter Jet – alongside the Frostsoul Warhammer themed weapon, offering fresh and exciting gameplay possibilities within the World of Wonder environment.

Alongside new collectibles, Metro Royale welcomes a fierce new PvE enemy in the Version 3.5 Update, as the Sabertooth Tiger roams Misty Port and Arctic Base. Winter Crates, packed with valuable items, also appear in Misty Port and Arctic Base maps, and players can utilise the newly optimised Lock Box to store items strategically, enhancing coordination with the marking feature for supply crates.

An array of exciting additions to Home mode also arrive in the Version 3.5 Update. Arctic-themed music sets the mood for winter, and players can now meet Lily, the charming new Home Butler, who comes with exclusive emotes and outfits. Players can also enjoy the winter-themed Lavish Northern and Bay Cove Winter Castle Styles, available for purchase or via Home Lucky Spin on specific dates. Players can now merge together identical furniture to increase Prosperity and Style Points, adding a strategic layer to Home management, and the introduction of Item Recommendations in Editing Mode makes it easier to find new styles and bestsellers that players don’t yet own. For even more winter fun, the Frost Festival Event invites players to transform into snowballs for the Snowball Showdown. Collect Frost Points, earn snow-building materials, and rise up the Snowman Ranking to claim exclusive rewards.

The Version 3.5 Update also introduces Cycle 7 Season 21, featuring a lineup of new legendary items including C7S21 Glasses, C7S21 Set, C7S21 Mask, C7S21 Cover, and C7S21 – MG3. Additionally, the Season Token Event Shop has been updated to include the C7S21 Parachute, and new tier rewards have been added for both the Classic and Casual Season.