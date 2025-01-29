The Punjab government has launched the CM Punjab Laptop Scheme 2025, offering free laptops to outstanding students. With 50,000 latest devices set to be distributed, the program aims to support academic excellence. Additionally, 2,000 laptops will be allocated to minority students.

Which Laptops Will Be Provided?

Under this scheme, students will receive 13th-generation Core i7 laptops to enhance research and learning. The program includes students who have excelled in Secondary and Higher Secondary School Examinations.

Laptop Distribution Details

20,000 laptops for university students

for university students 14,000 laptops for college students

for college students 4,000 laptops for technical and agricultural college students

for technical and agricultural college students 2,000 laptops for medical and dental college students

for medical and dental college students 32% of recipients will be from South Punjab

Eligible fields of study include computer science, medicine, engineering, social sciences, business, languages, veterinary medicine, and agriculture.

How to Apply for the Laptop Scheme?

There is no online registration for this program. Instead, educational institutions will collect and verify student data, which will be submitted to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Punjab for final selection.

Laptop Distribution Timeline

Registration begins in February 2025

Laptop distribution is expected after Ramadan 2025, likely in April or May

The first batch of laptops has already arrived in Pakistan

CM Maryam Nawaz will distribute laptops in various ceremonies under the Honhaar Scholarship Program

Stay updated as more details are released about the scheme’s rollout.