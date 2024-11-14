Karachi, Pakistan : The Honourable Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, will attend the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku, Azerbaijan, on November 16, 2024. He will highlight Sindh’s commitment to global climate action at this important global summit.

COP29, the UN Climate Change Conference, is the world’s premier multilateral forum on climate action. This year’s summit will focus on setting new climate finance goals, enhancing global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and ensuring nations have the necessary resources to strengthen climate resilience.

A key highlight of CM Shah’s visit will be his keynote address on the Sindh People’s Housing for Flood Affectees (SPHF) initiative — the world’s largest housing reconstruction project, led by the Government of Sindh. This transformative initiative is constructing 2.1 million climate-resilient homes for families affected by the 2022 floods. The SPHF initiative serves as a global model for climate-adaptive reconstruction in vulnerable regions, impacting over 15 million people—more than the population of 154 countries.

In addition to his keynote address, Chief Minister Shah will engage in bilateral meetings with donors and dignitaries. He will also participate in a high-level event alongside UNICEF’s Deputy Executive Director, Kitty van der Heijden, to prioritize children’s needs in Pakistan’s climate change strategy. Furthermore, CM Shah will attend discussions on the Delta Blue Carbon Project focused on the conservation of the Indus Delta mangroves.

The COP29 summit, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, from November 11 to 22, 2024, serves as a critical platform for advancing global climate action and collaboration.