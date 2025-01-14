Karachi ,January 14, 2025 : Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid visited BISP Payment Center in Ibrahim Hyderi district Malir today. The purpose of the visit was to observed the payment process of ongoing Q-IV tranche 2024-25 and problems faced by women to withdraw their payment. Provincial Minister for Women Development Shahina Sher Ali was also accompanied with her on this occasion.

Senator Rubina Khalid took strict notice of the shortage of bank staff and devices at the payment center and directed the partner bank to fill this shortage by tomorrow so that poor women do not have to wait in queues while withdrawing their payments.

Chairperson Rubina Khalid, while addressing the beneficiaries of BISP, said that the purpose of my visit to talk to observe the process of payment and

She said that 8171 is the official number of BISP and any message from any other number is a fraud. He urged women to receive their full payment and count it. She added that in case of any deduction please complaint immediately.

Senator Rubina Khalid also directed BISP staff to make payments to poor women in a transparent and respectful manner.