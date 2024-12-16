Islamabad, December 16, 2024– Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Merged Areas Branch, Imran Wazir, held a significant meeting with the National Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, at the National Headquarters on Monday.

During the meeting, Imran Wazir provided a detailed briefing on the humanitarian situation in Kurram and Parachinar, highlighting the efforts and response activities carried out by the PRCS Merged Areas Branch. He outlined the humanitarian assistance provided during the law and order crisis in these affected regions, emphasizing the critical role of PRCS in delivering timely relief.

He expressed gratitude for the community’s appreciation of PRCS’s swift and effective response. “The community acknowledged PRCS as the first organization to reach them in their time of need, providing comprehensive support,” said Imran Wazir. He also acknowledged the vital role of the PRCS National Headquarters in supporting the Merged Areas Branch through provision of essential support to alleviate the suffering of vulnerable populations.

National Chairman PRCS, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, applauded the dedicated efforts and swift response of the PRCS Merged Areas Branch. He reaffirmed the National Headquarters’ commitment to strengthening provincial branches, enhancing their capacity, and broadening their outreach to better serve communities in need.

The meeting concluded with Imran Wazir extending a formal invitation to the National Chairman to visit the Merged Areas Branch, aiming to further strengthen collaboration and coordination between the National Headquarter and the Merged Areas Branch.