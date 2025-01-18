Karachi, 18th Jan 2025:-The Chairman Prime Minister Youth Program Mr. Rana Mashoud distributed certificates to the graduates of NAVTCC courses at Landhi Prison and inaugrated the vaccum chamber dehydration unit at Perfect Food Industries Port Qasim Karachi on 18th Jan 2025. The Chairman Prime Minister Youth Program Mr. Rana Mashoud distributed certificates to the graduates of NAVTCC courses at Landhi Prison and inaugrated the vaccum chamber dehydration unit at Perfect Food Industries Port Qasim Karachi on 18th Jan 2025.

Chairman PMYP briefly visited the facilities at the Landhi Prison and met officials of Sindh Prison, NAVTCC, PLUS legal aid team and interacted with prisoners. He lauded the end to end pilot program of NAVTTC in which prisoners were provided focused training on fine arts, calligraphy and graphic designing. He endorsed the idea of expanding such facilities to other inmates and prisons of the country. He also directed the officials to devise plans on introducing other skilled courses on cooking and fashion designing and equiping gyms in the prisons. Rana Mashoud encouraged officials and organisers to expand such initiatives and seek his help where required.

Later, The Chairman PMYP inaugrated Vacuum chamber dehydration unit at Perfect Food Industries which exports processed vegetables and fruits. The newly inaugrated Vacuum chamber was built with the European Union funded Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) grant of PKR 30 million. The organisation serves as a donor organisation with International Trade Centre(ITC), SMEDA, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund(PPAF) as implementing organisation.

Addressing the gathering, Chairman PMYP Rana Mashoud congratulated Mr. Nadir Gul Barech, his team and all other patner organisations for empowering the people at gross root level throughout the country. He highlighted PPAF’s role in community driven approach, promoting economic development and reducing poverty and said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s vision also aligns with this approach.

Talking about the newly inaugrated Vacuum chamber, he expressed hope that this enterprise will generate employment opportunities and boost economy by exports. He expressed gratitude for the GRASP, SAWFCO, ITC, PPAF for empowering rural enterprises and playing their part in poverty alleviation.

Talking about creating opportunities for youth, he announced that soon Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub will be launched which will contain all the available national and international job and learning opportunities for the youth of the Pakistan.

Addressing the gathering, CEO of PPAF Mr. Nadir Gul Barech and Mr. Rizwan Tariq of ITC apprised the Chairman PMYP and the audience that their organisations have distributed similar grants of 771 millions to the rural enterprises and women led businesses. They also highlighted the successful initiatives of providing such plants to fruit sellers of Tando Adam and Tando Allahyar which are now exporting processed fruit products and playing their part in national prosperity.

Despite GSP plus status, Pakistan is barely exporting anything to the EU and UK, Mr.Rizwan Tariq of ITC, urged industrialists to take risk and invest in processed agri products and tap the export potential of Pakistan.