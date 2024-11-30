KARACHI, Nov 30 (INP):Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm greetings to party workers, supporters, and the people of Pakistan on the occasion of Pakistan Peoples Party’s foundation day, celebrating 57 years of unwavering dedication to democracy and social justice. He highlighted the enduring legacy of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who founded the PPP on November 30, 1967, to establish an egalitarian society rooted in equality, human rights, and economic prosperity. He also paid glowing tribute to the sacrifices of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who championed democracy with unmatched courage and inspired millions with her relentless dedication. The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized the PPP’s pivotal role in shaping Pakistan’s history. Under the visionary leadership of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the party gifted the nation its first democratic constitution in 1973, ensuring equal rights and representation for all citizens. It was also Quaid-e-Awam who initiated Pakistan’s nuclear program, cementing the country’s defence capabilities. The PPP pioneered groundbreaking reforms in land redistribution, labor rights, and education, and laid the foundation for social progress. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, the first woman to lead a Muslim-majority nation, not only strengthened democracy but empowered women, advanced social welfare, and led efforts to develop cruise missile technology. During President Asif Ali Zardari's first tenure, the PPP government reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to equity by solidifying provincial autonomy through the landmark 18th Amendment and launching the transformative Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). This lifeline has since uplifted millions of underprivileged citizens.