BY : Z.H. KARANI.

Karachi: The Behbud Association of Pakistan held an exclusive Fundraiser Gala, “Embroidering Dreams,” at the historic Mohatta Palace Museum in Karachi. The event was organized to support the construction of the Behbud Maternal and Children Hospital in Rawalpindi, aiming to provide quality healthcare to underprivileged women and children.

Behbud Association of Pakistan is a pioneering not-for-profit organization dedicated to empowering underprivileged women and their families for over 55 years. With a mission to uplift communities through skill development, healthcare, and education, Behbud has positively impacted the lives of over 15 million individuals. The organization operates the largest industrial home for home-based workers in Pakistan, alongside schools for children and healthcare facilities for families. Now, Behbud embarks on a transformative journey to establish a 100-bed Maternal and Children Hospital in Rawalpindi, a 68,400-square-foot facility designed to deliver comprehensive reproductive, maternal, newborn, and child healthcare services.

The evening commenced with a warm Meet and Greet, followed by a formal welcome and introductory remarks by Khushbakht Shujaat and Abida Malik, President of Behbud Association, Rawalpindi/Islamabad. A short documentary on the hospital project was presented, highlighting the vision and mission of this initiative. The event was hosted by Abeel Khan and Baakh Pirzada, who added a lively energy to the proceedings.

The gala’s main highlight was the Fashion Show by Behbud Couture, showcasing the exquisite craftsmanship of Behbud’s artisans. Top models, including Beneen Awan, Fizza Batool, Komal Khan, Kulsum Malik, Rakeeba Khan, Sadia Siddiqui, Saima Haroon, Samiya Asim, Sarah Asad Khan, and Shumaila Chowdhary, graced the runway in stunning hand-embroidered ensembles. The make-up and hair styling of the models were flawlessly executed by Depilex Karachi, owned by **Musarrat Misbah, while the choreography of the show was managed by the **Behbud Association of Pakistan Team.

The event was expertly managed and promoted by *Starlinks PR & Events, owned by **Ms. Shahnaz Ramzi, ensuring a seamless and memorable experience for all attendees.

The media partners for the event were HUM TV and HUM News, which provided extensive coverage to amplify the impact of the initiative.

An exclusive auction followed the fashion show, featuring premium items and couture pieces, engaging the attendees in a spirited bidding session. The evening continued with a soul-stirring musical performance by the renowned singer Humaira Channa, captivating the audience with her melodious voice.

The night concluded with a gourmet dinner, offering an opportunity for guests to network and reflect on their contributions to this noble cause. The event raised significant funds, which will go toward the construction of the 100-bed Behbud Maternal and Children Hospital, a 68,400 sqft facility designed to provide top-tier reproductive, maternal, newborn, and child health services in Rawalpindi.

Speaking about the event, Abida Malik expressed her gratitude, saying:

“Tonight’s event has been a beautiful blend of art, compassion, and generosity. With every ticket, every bid, and every donation, we are one step closer to providing state-of-the-art healthcare to those who need it most.”

The evening proved to be an elegant gathering of philanthropists and supporters of Behbud’s mission to empower underprivileged women and families.