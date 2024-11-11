Karachi (November 11, 2024) – Beautyworld Tashkent will be held for the first time in November 2024. The event will take place from November 21 to 23, 2024, at the Central Asian Expo (CAEx). The event will focus on the beauty, spa, and wellness industries, providing a platform for professionals to connect, discover new trends, and explore products across the beauty sector.

Over 8,000 visitors from all regions of Uzbekistan and Central Asia are expected to attend the fair, while more than 80 exhibitors will showcase a wide variety of beauty products across 16 product categories.

Olivia, Santex, and Ana & Batla from Pakistan will be presenting their product ranges related to beauty, skincare, and hygiene.

Attendees will have the opportunity to access the growing beauty markets in Uzbekistan and other Central Asian countries.