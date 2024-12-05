In a significant policy shift after Hasina Wajid, Bangladeshi authorities have removed security clearance requirements for Pakistani nationals, a move that has sparked controversy and backlash among some Indian commentators.

Relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan have rapidly improved following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has since sought refuge in India.

This change comes as part of a broader realignment in Bangladesh’s foreign relations, particularly in the wake of Hasina’s departure from power.

Her administration had implemented various trade restrictions since 2009, including placing certain products on a “red list,” which hampered the clearance of Pakistani goods and led to a decline in exports.

The recent resumption of maritime trade, highlighted by a cargo ship from Pakistan arriving in Bangladesh for the first time in nearly 20 years, marks a pivotal moment in the bilateral relationship.

This development is being described as a “dramatic change” after two decades of strained ties.

Historically, the relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been tumultuous since the 1971 war and the subsequent independence of Bangladesh.