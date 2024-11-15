Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi S.M. Mahbubul Alam paid an official visit to Nawabshah and meets the businesspersons and office bearers of the Shaheed Benazirabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SBCCI) recently. The President, Senior Vice President, Vice Presidents, Secretary and other office bearers of the SBCCI welcome the Bangladesh envoy.

The Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh interacts with the business leaders of Shaheed Benazirabad division of Sindh province. He highlighted the potential trade and business with Bangladesh. He expressed his optimism that Bangladesh Missions in Pakistan have been striving to achieve USD one billion bilateral trade between the two countries in near future. He invited the potential business persons to explore new areas of export and import between the two brotherly countries. He also invited the potential entrepreneurs and investors from Pakistan to invest in Bangladesh as he elaborated the foreign investment friendly policies of Bangladesh. He mentioned that Bangladesh has been working to establish 100 special economic zones across the country, where foreign investors from different counties have been investing.