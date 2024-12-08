Sanghar Sindh Pakistan : Bakhtawar Cadet College for Girls (BCCG) organized a highly anticipated drill competition on 02 December 2024, which witnessed the participation of all five houses. The event was graced by the presence of Lieutenant Commander Muhammad Shoaib Goraya PN Adjutant at Cadet College Sanghar, as the Chief Guest.

The competition commenced with the inspection of the contingents of all five houses. The Chief Guest reviewed the drill of each house, assessing their precision, discipline, and teamwork. After a keenly contested competition, Marui House emerged as the winner, while Bilqees House secured the title of Runner-Up House.

The ceremony concluded with a motivational address by the Chief Guest, Lieutenant Commander Muhammad Shoaib Goraya PN. He congratulated the winning houses and appreciated the efforts of all participants. He emphasized the importance of discipline, teamwork, and perseverance, and encouraged the cadets to strive for excellence in all aspects of life. He also shared valuable advice on leadership, integrity, and responsibility, inspiring the young cadets to become future leaders.