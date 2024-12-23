Karachi : The Ahmed Shah Ejaz Farooqui panel won the Arts Council Karachi elections with a huge majority. The newly elected President Muhammad Ahmad Shah has said that it is not me but the victory of the members of the Arts Council, but everyone’s victory. He was talking to Azb after the election victory.

Mohammad Ahmad Shah said that he and his team will continue to serve the Arts Council with renewed enthusiasm. Meanwhile, various political, social and cultural organizations including the business community, artists, Starmarketing Chairman and CEO Wasiq Naeem, Mahmood Ahmad Khan, ABN News and Osaf Daily Marketing Head Syed Tarab Shah have congratulated Ahmed Shah on his success.

He said that this is undoubtedly the result of great success, enthusiastic leadership and excellent team work for which all the team members except Arts Council President Ahmed Shah, Prof. Ijaz Farooqui deserve praise and appreciation. He said that the Arts Council of Pakistan has an important role in the promotion of art and culture in the city of Karachi.

In this regard, we all believe that Ahmed Shah and other elected officials will continue to play their role in promoting art with dedication and enthusiasm. He said that Ahmed Shah and the people in his team are not just talkers but also characters. They believe in practical demonstration more than words and promises. Ahmad Shah is the name of a restless soul who neither sleeps nor lets his companions sleep.