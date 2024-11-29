Karachi : Arif Suleman, President of the Pak-Thai Friendship Association & Business Forum, paid a courtesy visit to Mr. Surashete Boontinand, the newly appointed Consul General of Thailand in Karachi. During their meeting, they engaged in a productive discussion about enhancing Trade and Tourism between Thailand and Pakistan. The Consul General expressed his appreciation for Mr. Suleman’s ongoing efforts and conveyed his enthusiasm for collaborating to further strengthen trade ties and promote friendship between the two Countries in the future. Following the meeting, they enjoyed lunch at Crying Tiger Thai Restaurant, where Mr. Panutat Yodkaew also joined.