After 29 years of marriage, Oscar-winning Indian music legend AR Rahman and his wife Saira Bantu are reportedly divorcing.

In remarks regarding their dissolution, Banu’s attorney said it was a tough decision to make. Mrs. Dot Saira and her husband, Mr. A R. Rahman, have decided to part ways after many years of marriage.

This choice was made following a period of intense emotional stress in their partnership.

Despite their intense love for one another, the couple has discovered that conflicts and challenges have caused an unbridgeable divide between them.

Mrs. Saira emphasized that she made this choice after much suffering. “As she navigates this difficult chapter in her life, Mrs. Saira asks the public for privacy and understanding,” Banu’s attorney said in a statement.

They have three kids and were married in Chennai in 1995.