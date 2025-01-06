SRINAGAR, Jan 06 (INP): The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has paid glowing tributes to the victims of the Sopore massacre on the 32nd anniversary of the tragedy. According to Kashmir Media Service, Hurriyat leaders, including Mohammad Khan Sopori, Saleem Zargar, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Khawaja Firdous, Junaidul Islam, Imtiyaz Rishi, Maulana Musaib Nadvi and others in their separate statements in Srinagar, said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go in vain. They urged the world community to investigate all the massacres carried out by Indian forces in the territory over the past 36 years. Several Hurriyat activists also visited the Mazar-e-Shuhada in Sopore town and paid tributes to the martyrs. Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter, while paying tributes to the Sopore martyrs, stated that India could never suppress the freedom spirit of Kashmiris through oppression.