WASHINGTON – Authorities have recovered 18 bodies from the Potomac River following a midair collision between an American Eagle Flight 5342 and a Black Hawk military helicopter. The search operation continues as officials look for additional victims.

Details of the Crash

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the crash occurred around 9 PM on Wednesday .

reported that the crash occurred . The Black Hawk helicopter was on a training flight at the time of the accident.

was on a at the time of the accident. American Eagle Flight 5342, traveling from Wichita, Kansas, had 60 passengers and four crew members onboard.

Emergency Response & Investigations

Following the crash, all flights at Reagan National Airport were suspended .

. A search-and-rescue operation is underway to locate survivors and wreckage.

is underway to locate survivors and wreckage. The U.S. Army confirmed that three people were aboard the Black Hawk helicopter.

Government Response

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident and is monitoring the rescue and recovery efforts closely.

has been and is the rescue and recovery efforts closely. The FAA and investigative agencies are working to determine the cause of the collision.

Authorities continue to investigate the accident while emergency teams remain on-site, searching for any potential survivors.