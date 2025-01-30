WASHINGTON – Authorities have recovered 18 bodies from the Potomac River following a midair collision between an American Eagle Flight 5342 and a Black Hawk military helicopter. The search operation continues as officials look for additional victims.
Details of the Crash
- The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the crash occurred around 9 PM on Wednesday.
- The Black Hawk helicopter was on a training flight at the time of the accident.
- American Eagle Flight 5342, traveling from Wichita, Kansas, had 60 passengers and four crew members onboard.
Emergency Response & Investigations
- Following the crash, all flights at Reagan National Airport were suspended.
- A search-and-rescue operation is underway to locate survivors and wreckage.
- The U.S. Army confirmed that three people were aboard the Black Hawk helicopter.
Government Response
- President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident and is monitoring the rescue and recovery efforts closely.
- The FAA and investigative agencies are working to determine the cause of the collision.
Authorities continue to investigate the accident while emergency teams remain on-site, searching for any potential survivors.
