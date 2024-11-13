Karachi, Tuesday, 12th November 2024 : The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) has announced the successful implementation of 3D- printed PEEK implants, meticulously designed and manufactured by AKUH’s experts. This transformative leap in medical innovation aims to improve healthcare access, affordability, and

outcomes for patients needing complex bone replacement surgeries in Pakistan. 3D-printed PEEK implants are high-performance, customized devices that can replace bones in various parts of the body, including the skull, jaw, and spine. These implants stand out due to their strength, lightweight nature, and compatibility with the human body, which reduce the risk of infection and improve long-term success rates. By offering a cost-effective, high-quality option, designed and manufactured in-house, the Aga Khan University Hospital has set a new

standard of care now accessible to patients requiring bone replacement at a fraction of the earlier cost of imported implants. Dr. Shahzad Shamim, Professor and Section Head of Neurosurgery at AKUH, commented on

the impact of this innovation: "3D-printed PEEK implants are a game-changer in surgery, not only improving the accuracy of surgeries but also offering better integration with the human body, leading to faster recovery times and improved patient outcomes." AKUH is currently the only hospital in Pakistan that designs and manufactures 3D-printed PEEK implants in-house, using a state-of-the-art facility which has been formally approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). The process followed to manufacture these implants meet GMP standards which means these implants are of the same standards as available

anywhere in the world. Additionally, the PEEK material used in these implants is FDA-approved, a testament to their adherence to international safety and quality benchmarks. With DRAP approval and internationally recognized PEEK material, AKUH guarantees that patients receive implants that meet rigorous global quality standards. Dr. Saleem Sayani, Director of the Technology Innovation Support Centre at AKU, added, "With

in-house production, we can customize implants with precision, offering world-class treatments

that were previously unavailable in Pakistan." Local manufacturing at AKUH also significantly lowers patient costs by eliminating dependency on expensive imports. This development makes high-quality treatments more accessible, providing much-needed relief especially for low- and middle-income patients.