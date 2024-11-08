Lahore: A significant and historic partnership has been established between two champions. Javelin

Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem has signed an agreement with Sona to become their brand

ambassador, aiming to support farmers’ welfare and a prosperous future. The ceremony was attended

by Sona’s Managing Director and CEO Jahangir Paracha, along with senior management, who recognized

this initiative as a milestone for empowering farmers and securing their bright future.

Historic Partnership Between Two Champions – Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem Signs

Agreement with Sona as Brand Ambassador to Support Farmers' Welfare and a Brighter Future.

On this occasion, Arshad Nadeem expressed his pride in joining Sona on this vital journey. He stated that

this partnership will be immensely beneficial for the welfare and progress of farmers. Sona’s

management appreciated the decision to appoint Arshad Nadeem as their brand ambassador,

highlighting that this alliance will provide farmers with modern facilities and great opportunities,

ultimately contributing to the growth of the country's agricultural sector.