Lahore: A significant and historic partnership has been established between two champions. Javelin
Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem has signed an agreement with Sona to become their brand
ambassador, aiming to support farmers’ welfare and a prosperous future. The ceremony was attended
by Sona’s Managing Director and CEO Jahangir Paracha, along with senior management, who recognized
this initiative as a milestone for empowering farmers and securing their bright future.
On this occasion, Arshad Nadeem expressed his pride in joining Sona on this vital journey. He stated that
this partnership will be immensely beneficial for the welfare and progress of farmers. Sona’s
management appreciated the decision to appoint Arshad Nadeem as their brand ambassador,
highlighting that this alliance will provide farmers with modern facilities and great opportunities,
ultimately contributing to the growth of the country's agricultural sector.
