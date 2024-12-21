London UK : 23-year-old British model Lily Phillips is planning to break the world record of having sex with 1,000 men in 24 hours. Now he has revealed what his family thinks about his controversial exploits. Lily, a resident of Derbyshire, had many opportunities in life. Lily and her brother had a comfortable life because of their parents’ excellent business. Usually the story is different for sex workers, but Lily didn’t need prostitution. He had the opportunity for a prosperous life, but he gave up private education and made sexual activity his priority at the University of Sheffield. Lily rose to fame this year by hooking up with 101 men in 14 hours and claiming it was her “life’s purpose”. Lilly recently announced that she has set the official world record for having sex with 1,000 men in 24 hours. They intend to set this record in January 2025. After Lily’s controversial decisions, everyone is asking what is her family’s reaction? “My parents knew what I was doing, but we didn’t talk about it in our daily conversations,” Lily said in an interview with a newspaper. Decided to have an open discussion with the parents.” According to Lily, her parents are not interested in her work, they just want their daughter to be happy in her life. “It is not that my parents encourage me to do this but they think that it is important to help me not to end the relationship with me.”