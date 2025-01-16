Karachi has experienced a disturbing increase in fatalities from road accidents, robbery resistance, and aerial firing during the first two weeks of January 2025, as reported by Chipa Foundation.

According to a report by ARY News on Thursday, Chipa Foundation reveals that 36 individuals lost their lives in traffic accidents, while 528 others, including children, the elderly, and young adults, were injured.

In robbery resistance incidents, three people were killed, and over 15 others were injured since the start of the year. Among the notable cases was the tragic killing of two individuals in Zaman Town within just 12 days.

The first, Saahil Masih, was murdered during a robbery attempt, followed by Asif, who was killed at Ghaghar Phatak. Another shocking incident involved Hafiz Muzafar, who was shot after raising an alarm when encountering robbers.

Despite these alarming incidents, police in Malir and Korangi have yet to apprehend any suspects, raising concerns about law enforcement effectiveness in the city.

Aerial firing has also taken lives, with one person reported dead and 11 others injured, including nine men and two women, due to celebratory gunfire. This practice remains a serious safety concern for the public.