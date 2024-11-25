The countdown is on for an epic opening weekend for the 30th-anniversary edition of DSF with a stellar line-up of live music, enchanting experiences, and extraordinary entertainment at the highly anticipated return of 321 Festival

Sensational line-up of star-studded concerts at Coca-Cola Arena includes Georges Wassouf and Kadim Al Sahir on 6 December and Coke Studio Live on 8 December

City Walk will join in the 321 celebrations for the first time ever with free-to-attend outdoor entertainment, carnival themed workshops, and endless activities for every member of the family alongside pre-concert dining offers all weekend

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 21 November 2024: Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is counting down an extraordinary start of its 30th-anniversary edition this year, with an epic opening weekend set to kick-off the city’s greatest, most memorable, and out-of-this-world celebration ever from 6 December 2024 to 12 January 2025. DSF’s non-stop, day-in-day-out, fun-filled moments, for everyone, every day, in every corner of the city will kick-off with the highly anticipated return of the unforgettable 321 Festival from 6 to 8 December, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) to deliver non-stop action, excitement, and entertainment at two iconic locations. Unmissable star-studded concerts and A-list performances will set the stage ablaze at Coca-Cola Arena, while City Walk will host vibrant, free-to-attend outdoor entertainment packed with dazzling carnival activities and family fun.

COCA-COLA ARENA CONCERTS

At the heart of the opening weekend’s thrilling action, the iconic Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai’s premier destination for live entertainment, will stage two extraordinary evenings of show-stopping concerts on 6 and 8 December. Featuring globally celebrated Arab and South Asian superstars, these events promise an electrifying blend of boundless excitement, unparalleled entertainment, and unforgettable memories.

Kicking off the spectacular concert series on 6 December, two legendary icons of Arabic music, Georges Wassouf and Kadim Al Sahir, will showcase their powerful voices, timeless hits, and soul-stirring renditions in extraordinary performances that promise to captivate fans and unite audiences in a shared celebration of live music at its finest. Tickets for this exclusive show are selling out fast, and fans are encouraged to secure their spots soon.

On 8 December, the highly anticipated Coke Studio Live will return to Dubai to celebrate the very best of South Asian music and culture, featuring a remarkable line-up of artists curated by the visionary Zulfiqar (Xulfi) Khan, and produced by Giraffe Pakistan. The star-studded line-up will feature Gharvi Group, Umair Butt, Kaavish, Kaifi Khalil, Hasan Raheem, Abdul Hannan, Shae Gill, Zain Zohaib, Karpe, Amanda Delara, Maanu, Annural, Lost Stories, and Quick Style – all coming together for a truly unforgettable evening. Tickets for this incredible line-up are in high demand and selling out fast.

CITY WALK CARNIVAL

For the first-time ever, City Walk will join in the 321 celebrations by transforming into the ultimate festival hub during DSF’s opening weekend from 6 to 8 December, offering an action-packed carnival experience for all ages. Spanning Mustaqbal Street (the Boulevard), areas outside Coca-Cola Arena, and City Walk, the long weekend promises an exciting blend of family-friendly activities, captivating workshops, and unique roaming entertainment. From street performers and interactive workshops to glitter face painting and Instagram-worthy photo opportunities, this vibrant celebration will ensure non-stop fun for kids and adults alike.

Each day, families will be able to immerse themselves in an engaging line-up of creative activities. Highlights will include 76 incredible acts by roaming performers throughout the weekend, as well as glitter face painting, dancing classes, workshops, and plenty of games designed to entertain and inspire attendees. The destination will come alive with dazzling carnival themed decor, creating an electric atmosphere for visitors. Adding to the excitement, free DJ performances will take over City Walk 2, offering groovy beats and unforgettable musical moments.

That’s not all. Food enthusiasts will be able to savour exclusive F&B packages and special offers at City Walk’s top dining spots, perfectly complementing the festival vibe. Whether it’s enjoying the buzzing carnival experience, dancing to live music, or capturing memories at beautifully designed photo ops, the weekend promises something extraordinary for everyone to enjoy.

Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is supported by key sponsors Visa and Dubai Islamic Bank, and strategic partners which include Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, City Walk, Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, talabat, and The Beach by JBR.

DSF’s 30th edition will be truly out of this world. For more information, visit @DubaiFestiv