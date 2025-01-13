RAWALPINDI: An Accountability Court in Rawalpindi has postponed its ruling in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust corruption case involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, for the third time, as reported by ARY News.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana attributed the delay to the absence of both the accused and their legal counsel. The judge noted that despite sending two summons to Imran Khan on the hearing day, neither he nor Bushra Bibi appeared in court. The judge, who arrived at the court at 8:30 am, also highlighted the absence of defence lawyers, leading to the adjournment.

The ruling, now scheduled for January 17, was initially reserved on December 18 after a series of hearings conducted at Adiala Jail. It was previously deferred on December 23 and January 6, marking this the third postponement. The case has been under deliberation for nearly a year, with arguments from both the prosecution and defence concluding last month.

Background of the Case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has accused Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and others of misusing hundreds of canals of land granted for the Al-Qadir University Trust, resulting in a loss of £190 million (Rs50 billion) to the national treasury. The investigation stems from funds repatriated by the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to Pakistan, which were allegedly misappropriated.

The NAB’s reference also includes allegations against seven other individuals connected to the case. The Al-Qadir University Trust was registered by the PTI chief on December 26, 2019.