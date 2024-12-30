A devastating bus accident near the Fateh Jang Interchange claimed the lives of 10 people and left 17 others injured when the passenger bus overturned.

Rescue officials reported that the incident was caused by a tire burst. The bus, which was traveling from Mianwali to Rawalpindi, crashed, resulting in the tragic loss of life.

Emergency teams, including eight Rescue vehicles and personnel from the Motorway Police, quickly reached the scene. The deceased and injured were transferred to Tehsil Hospital Fateh Jang, where medical teams continue to provide aid to the injured. Authorities are also working to notify the families of those affected.

In a separate incident, five people were injured when their vehicle collided with a tractor-trolley near Makhdoom Wali, while traveling toward Multan. The Motorway Police attributed the crash to dense fog in the area. The injured were promptly assisted and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Additionally, a young motorcyclist, 31-year-old Muhammad Ramzan, tragically lost his life when he skidded off his motorcycle near the motorway interchange on Cantt Road. Rescue sources confirmed that Ramzan died instantly from head injuries. His body was transported to THQ Hospital for further procedures.