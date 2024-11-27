ISLAMABAD, November 27: The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) welcomed Mr. Zeeshan Rehman Khattak as Commissioner SECP, after his appointment by the Federal Government. Prior to joining SECP, Mr. Khattak was working as Chief Commercial Officer at Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). He played a pivotal role in advancing the IT industry’s growth, fostering trade partnerships, and shaping national-level policies. His additional responsibilities as Acting CEO, Chief Marketing Officer, and Chief Industry Development Officer further highlight his multifaceted capabilities in infrastructure development, strategic planning, and governance.

Mr. Khattak’s career traverses across diverse industries and geographies. He brings over two decades of expertise across wealth management, regulatory, real estate, and technology, both domestically and internationally. He holds degrees in Business and Economics from California State University, Fullerton, USA, and an MBA in Finance from the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), Islamabad.