Users in several cities across Pakistan woke up to slow internet speeds today, causing issues with browsing, as well as downloading and sharing media.

In Karachi, residents in areas like North Nazimabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, and Karsaz reported slower-than-usual internet speeds. Many complained about disrupted Wi-Fi services and difficulties accessing the popular messaging platform WhatsApp.

In Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, users faced problems with internet browsing and were unable to upload or download images, videos, and voice notes. Similarly, in Balochistan, including the capital Quetta, WhatsApp services were also affected, and users experienced internet disruptions.

The internet issues have had a negative impact on online businesses, hindering operations for many. Downdetector confirmed these disruptions, with reports showing a spike in outages for services such as Gmail, WhatsApp, Instagram, and TikTok at around 11 a.m. today.

Internet disruptions are not uncommon in Pakistan, as the country has experienced frequent outages over the past few months, often for a variety of reasons. Just last week, internet and mobile services were interrupted during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) “do-or-die” protest in Islamabad.

Additionally, the government has been testing its internet firewall, with trials conducted in July and August, both of which resulted in slower internet speeds and digital platform disruptions.

However, no official explanation has been provided for the internet slowdown reported today.