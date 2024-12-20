SUKKUR, Dec 20 (INP): A two-day conference on Human Rights as the Foundation for Sustainable Peace concluded at the Students Society Center, Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur on Friday. The event, organized by USAID and implemented by HamAhung CPDI with the support of SALU’s Students Society Center, brought together policymakers, academics, civil society members, transgender individuals, minorities, and government officials to deliberate on the importance of human rights, gender equality, and societal responsibilities. The closing ceremony featured prominent speakers who reflected on the conference's outcomes and future directions. Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, Prof Dr Muhammad Yousif Khushk presided over the ceremony. He emphasized the importance of productivity in eradicating poverty and fostering human rights, stating, “Human rights begin at home.” He advocated for the promotion of education and cultural norms through architecture that reflects societal values. The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi underscored the role of empathy in strengthening human rights. He reminded attendees that “human rights start from birth,” stressing the collective responsibility of civil society in fostering a culture of equality and understanding. He also highlighted that events like this can guide the government and policymakers in drafting and implementing human rights protection policies, aligned with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948).