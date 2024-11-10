Karachi: Mr. Cemal Sangu, Consul General of the Republic of Turkiye in Karachi said that education is one of the important ways and pillars to development and achievement, no country can progress, develop, and prosper unless it keeps providing quality education to it’s youth and keep promotion of science and technology on its top priorities. He was addressing at a dinner reception to celebrate study in Turkiye at his residence which was attended by present and former education ministers, educationist’s visiting from Turkiye, prominent reductionists of the Country and elite of the town.

Mr. Sangu, said that education is imperative when it comes to building a modern and powerful society, when people learn about culture, history, science and technology.

Turkiye CG, further said that education teaches values and helps in the development of the society as a whole.

He quote Nelson Mandela once said, ” Education is the most powerful weapon in the World” unquote, further saying that in the field of education in Pakistan 28 Pak – Turk Maarif School’s all around Pakistan having 13 thousands students from preschool to A level colleges, Pakistani and Cambridge Curriculum, 3 in Karachi and 5 in Sindh.

Turkiye Diyanet Foundation in cooperation with different Pakistani NGO’s is running girls schools, and they have 1500 students, they are providing solar energy system, WC, drinking water, school uniform’s, bags, books, school equipment, teachers salaries etc, Diyanet foundation is providing training and certificate to 800 teachers.

Turkiye envoy said that Turkish Red Crescent Society with NGO’s are running Star Schools in Karachi Korangi and Orangi areas, he added that Turkish Coordination and Development Agency (TIKA) supporting many education projects currently, in Sindh 9 schools energy system, 9 computer labs in different schools, with recently refurbishing 3 public schools, one customize school bus for special children, 3 libraries, 3 music rooms, 3 science labs, school education equipment, play grounds, auditoriums, and special customize gardens for special children.

Turkiye envoy said that Turkish Scholarships program a state initiative, has pivotal role by providing opportunities to thousands of International students including many from Pakistan, to pursue higher education in Turkiye. This initiative has not only enriched our academic institutions also strengthened the bonds our nations. He disclosed Turkiye scholarships for Pakistani students is for all levels and comprehensive, with travel expenses, boarding, pocket money and many more.

He announced that at the end of December scholarship application starts and we would like as many as students from Pakistan.

In a memorable evening held at the Turkish Consulate in Karachi, Tri-Star Education hosted a dinner to celebrate the strengthening educational partnership between Turkiye and Pakistan. The event brought together representatives from several prestigious Turkish universities, over 25 student counselors from prominent schools, and the esteemed Consul General of Turkey, Mr. Cemal Sangu, as well as Tri-Star Education’s CEO and Founder, Mr. Danish Ahmed.