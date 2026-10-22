Spotify Reports Third-Quarter 2026 Earnings as Premium Subscribers Reach 306 Million

Spotify reported strong growth in the third quarter of 2026, reaching 306 million Premium subscribers and 788 million monthly active users (MAUs). The company also delivered gross margin and operating income above expectations.

Spotify’s total revenue rose 16% year on year to €5.0 billion. On a constant-currency basis, revenue increased 14%. Meanwhile, gross margin improved by 136 basis points to 33.0%, and operating income reached €672 million.

Spotify Reports Growth Across Key Metrics

Spotify recorded growth across its major performance indicators during the quarter. Premium subscriptions and monthly active users both increased compared with the same period last year.

Key third-quarter results included:

Premium subscribers: Increased 9% year on year to 306 million.

Monthly active users: Rose 11% to 788 million.

Total revenue: Grew 16% to €5.0 billion.

Gross margin: Improved by 136 basis points to 33.0%.

Operating income: Reached €672 million.

The company also plans to expand its audiobook offering. Spotify expects audiobooks to reach more than 180 markets by the end of 2026.

Co-CEO Highlights Business Growth

Alex Norström, Spotify’s Co-CEO, said the company delivered on its commitments during the quarter. He highlighted its growing business, moderating costs and continued investment in new opportunities.

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Norström also pointed to strong engagement among music, podcast and audiobook fans. He said expanding Spotify’s content offering attracts new listeners and gives existing users more reasons to return to the platform.

According to Norström, Spotify continues to see opportunities for growth as it broadens its entertainment services.

Spotify Sees Opportunities in the AI Era

Gustav Söderström, Spotify’s Co-CEO, discussed the company’s position in the emerging era of AI agents. He said entertainment differs from routine tasks that people may want AI agents to handle.

Söderström argued that people value entertainment as an experience. For example, listeners want to hear a song rather than receive an AI-generated summary of it.

He added that automation could free up more time for activities people enjoy. Spotify sees this focus on entertainment as an opportunity to strengthen its position as technology evolves.

Full Earnings Results Available Online

Spotify has published its complete third-quarter earnings report through its Investor Relations website. The company has also made a webcast question-and-answer session available through the same platform.

The reported results highlight continued user growth, higher revenue and improved margins. Spotify also plans to expand its content offering as it pursues further growth in music, podcasts and audiobooks.

Note: Constant-currency adjusted measures are non-IFRS measures. Spotify’s full earnings report provides a reconciliation of IFRS and non-IFRS results.

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