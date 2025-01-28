By Faraz ur Rehman,

Former President of KATI, Founder of PBGO, and Chairman of KBG.

The province of Sindh, once a leader in development and progress in the subcontinent, is today struggling with several issues that have hindered its growth. Despite being the largest contributor to the country’s revenue, Sindh continues to lag behind in development compared to other provinces, particularly Punjab. This situation is perplexing, especially when we consider that Sindh has immense resources and the potential to lead the country in various sectors.

For over three decades, the business community, especially traders, has been vocal about the lack of effective governance in Sindh. The criticism has often been directed at the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership, which has ruled the province for a long period. The PPP, while claiming to represent the people of Sindh, has failed to address the core issues affecting the province. Instead, the party has repeatedly blamed the federal government for its failures, which has led to a decline in public trust and confidence.

The question remains: why has Sindh failed to realize its true potential? Despite having a highly educated and talented workforce, abundant natural resources, and strategic geographical advantages, the province continues to grapple with problems like unemployment, poverty, inadequate infrastructure, and insufficient healthcare and education systems. These challenges are compounded by ineffective leadership that lacks the vision and determination to drive positive change.

When we look at leadership in other provinces, we see how a single strong leader can turn the tide. For instance, the leadership of Punjab, under the guidance of Shahbaz Sharif, has proven that with efficient governance and the right policies, even the most challenging situations can be turned around. Unfortunately, Sindh has yet to witness such leadership within its own ranks.

The people of Sindh, particularly the business community, are in urgent need of a leader who understands their challenges and is committed to solving them. It is no longer enough for politicians to make empty promises or blame others for the province’s shortcomings. Sindh requires a leader who can implement practical solutions, create job opportunities, improve infrastructure, and ensure that the people have access to quality education and healthcare.

As the former President of KATI and founder of PBGO, I have always emphasized the importance of effective leadership in driving economic and social progress. The business community has an important role to play in the development of Sindh, and it is crucial that the provincial government listens to the concerns of traders and industrialists. Only by fostering collaboration between the government and the private sector can we build a prosperous future for Sindh.

In conclusion, Sindh’s progress depends on strong, visionary leadership that is committed to addressing the needs of its people. It is time for the leadership to step up, acknowledge the challenges, and take bold action to bring Sindh back to its rightful place as the leader in progress and development in Pakistan.