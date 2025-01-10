The Sindh Education Department has mandated that private schools refrain from collecting advance additional fees from students. This directive has been communicated through a notification issued by the Directorate of Inspection and Private Institutions, as reported by Express News.

In an effort to alleviate the financial strain on parents and students, it has been specified that tuition fees for matriculation students should only be collected for the month of April.

Refia Javed, the Additional Director of Private Institutions Registration, communicated to all private schools that a circular was disseminated by the Directorate on December 23, 2024, which encompassed decisions regarding the annual examinations for the 9th and 10th grades as well as the upcoming academic session.

In accordance with these decisions, it has been instructed that schools may only charge fees for April from students who are set to take the 2025 matriculation exams, scheduled for March.

Furthermore, students from pre-primary to 9th grade, along with those advancing from 9th to 10th grade in 2025, are to be provided with vouchers for June and July fees in April, which will be payable in June and July.

All private schools are required to comply with these directives strictly. Legal measures will be pursued against any institutions found in violation of these guidelines.