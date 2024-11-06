BY : Burhanuddin Ahmedabadwala.

Karachi : The privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is advancing amid severe financial struggles for the national carrier. PIA has saddled the country with immense debts amounting to about Rs. 444 billion, owed to various institutions, and continues to struggle with operational challenges that drained government funds for decades. Non-core as sets of the airline, including major l iabilities such as those owed to Civil Aviation and the Pakistan State Oil Company, will be transferred to a holding company in the restructuring program of the government. This will make the core assets of PIA more attractive to investors.

In August 2024, six firms were shortlisted to compete for PIA, which are going through a complete review of the airline’s financials. This is a step closer to privatization as the government is stressing that transparency will ensure the confidence of stakeholders . The proposal even suggested broadcasting privatization pro ceedings live to enhance public confidence and accountability.

Privatization advocates argue that this step is necessary to reli eve PIA from the burden of the taxpayers and to revitalize Pakistan’s failing aviation in dustry. However, opponents raise issues of job loss and the sale of a national asset. Yet, the government wants to move ahead with privatization, and ideal ly it should be done in a transparent and efficient manner so that PIA w ould emerge as a sustainable and competitive airline.

