Famous YouTuber Rajab Butt has recently made headlines for the wrong reasons as he addresses another controversy surrounding allegations of disrespecting “namaz“ in a viral video. To clarify the situation, he recorded a follow-up video with clerics from various sects.

The controversy stemmed from an older video that recently resurfaced, where Rajab is seen praying while his mother enters with a phone and asks, “Who is Saba Jaan?” Rajab humorously continues his prayer without interruption. The clip went viral, prompting accusations that Rajab was exploiting religion for content.

In response, Advocate Mian Bilal filed a legal complaint at Lahore’s Mazzang police station, petitioning the court to register an FIR against Rajab Butt for allegedly disrespecting Islam in the video.

Bilal also said that Rajab had failed to appear after being summoned by the police to present his side.

Rajab Butt explained the controversy in a the video, shared on TikTok by Adnan Ali (@adnanaliareezay), a close friend of Rajab Butt, shows the YouTuber sitting with several clerics. Rajab explained, “In recent days, I’ve been accused of disrespecting “namaz”.

To address these concerns, I invited clerics from different sects to review the video and assess if, God forbid, I offended anyone or disrespected Islam.”

He also stressed the importance of prayer, stating, “Prayer provides protection from all evils.” The clerics confirmed they had reviewed the video and found no disrespect towards Islam. One scholar remarked, “Only the person who performs an act can explain their intention. Rajab clarified his intention to us, and we found nothing disrespectful.”