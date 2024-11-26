ISLAMABAD: Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $420.8 million during the first four months of the current fiscal year (July-October 2024), marking a 10.46 per cent decline compared to $470 million in the same period last year (2023-24).

In the previous fiscal year (2023-24), Pakistan’s total mobile phone imports amounted to $1.9 billion, a significant rise from $570 million in 2022-23.

Mobile phones worth Rs117 billion were imported in the first four months of 2024-25, reflecting a 13.62 per cent drop compared to Rs135.5 billion in the same timeframe last year.

There was a sharp increase in mobile phone imports on a month-to-month basis. Imports reached $174.3 million, in October 2024, up 69.9 per cent from $102.6 million in September. Compared to October 2023, this shows growth of 5.06 per cent.