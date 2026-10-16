Pakistan Stock Exchange Gains 347 Points as KSE-100 Holds Above 166,000

KSE-100 index rises at the Pakistan Stock Exchange during Friday trading.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index gained 346.70 points, or 0.21 per cent, to reach 166,532.86 by early afternoon on Friday, before trading was suspended for Friday prayers.

The index opened near the previous close of 166,186.16 and moved between a low of 165,956.51 and a high of 166,663 during the session.

Trading volume stood at 45.71 million shares, with the traded value reaching approximately Rs3.53 billion at the time of suspension.

Selective Buying Supports the Market

Market participants attributed the modest rise to selective buying in a handful of large-cap stocks. However, overall activity remained measured as investors awaited the resumption of trading later in the afternoon.

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The Friday prayer break is a regular feature of the exchange’s trading schedule.

Investors Await Afternoon Direction

The index’s position above the 166,000 mark reflected cautious optimism rather than aggressive buying. Traders said the market’s next move would depend on trading activity after the break, particularly whether volumes increased in key sectors.

The session high of 166,663 remained a near-term level to watch if buying momentum continued. Meanwhile, the low of 165,956.51 provided a reference point for a potential pullback.

The market’s direction in the second half of the session was expected to offer a clearer indication of investor sentiment.

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