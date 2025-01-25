ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded its first case of Monkeypox (mpox) for the year 2025, as reported by ARY News.

According to a spokesperson from the Ministry of Health, the infected individual, who arrived from Dubai on January 24, was detected through routine screening at Peshawar airport. The test confirmed the presence of the virus, raising the total number of mpox cases in the country to 10 since the health emergency was declared.

The patient has been admitted to Services Hospital Peshawar for medical care, and health authorities have assured that comprehensive measures are in place to contain the virus. Given the patient’s recent travel history to Gulf countries, officials are closely monitoring potential transmission risks.

In a related incident, a passenger arriving from Sharjah, identified as Javed Ahmed from Rajanpur, also tested positive for mpox symptoms during screening at Karachi airport. He was promptly moved to an isolation ward to prevent further spread.

Health experts describe Monkeypox as a viral infection caused by the Mpox virus. While its natural reservoir remains uncertain, African rodents and primates are believed to be potential carriers. Symptoms typically include fever followed by a rash that progresses through various stages—macules, papules, vesicles, pustules, and scabs. Other common signs include headaches, muscle pain, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes. The incubation period generally ranges between 7 to 14 days, with the illness lasting about 2 to 4 weeks.