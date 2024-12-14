The Pakistani government has launched a new programme to provide fully funded scholarships to 300 Bangladeshi students, state-run media reported.

The announcement is being seen as Islamabad’s attempt to have closer ties with Dhaka under a new Bangladeshi administration

The scholarship programme is backed by Pakistan’s education ministry and supported by leading universities such as NUST, Comsats, and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), the Pakistan Television News reported.

“During a recent meeting, officials urged universities to promote the program in Bangladesh through events and an online portal,” PTV News said on Friday.

“The scholarships seek to enhance educational exchanges and cultural connections between the two countries.”